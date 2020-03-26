The Debate
Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Appeal To Fans To Stay Home; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter to share a video of him and Saira Banu. Saira thanked fans and appealed to them to stay home in a short video. Watch it here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
dilip kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is in ‘complete isolation and quarantine’ due to the Coronavirus scare around the world. Dilipji took to his Twitter handle to share a video on Thursday, March 26, 2020, where Saira Banu can be heard thanking people for their wishes and appealing to everyone to stay home. Take a look at the tweet here to know what message Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have left for their fans. 

Read Also| Dilip Kumar Goes Into Complete Isolation And Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu thank and appeal fans to stay home in a short video

Dilip Kumar shared a one-minute-long video clip where we can hear Saira Banu. In the video, Saira Banu says "I want to thank everyone who has been phoning up sending Whatsapp messages as to our welfare and as to our caretaking. Everything is well and we have more or less isolated ourselves, jaiseki karna chaheye, bilkul alag thalg hoke baithe hai hum log, and socializing in any way taking lots of care and may God be with us and may God be with all of you. I wish ki hum log jo hai ye togetherness jo ab ho rahi hai puri duniya mai, hamare wonderful beautiful Hindustan mai Allha se ye guzarish hai ki raise jo togetherness hai that should be in happier times when we can look forward to being one, you know the people of the world. Ye puri duniya jo hai usme khushiyan ho and we should work towards making it a better and a more beautiful world where people are safe and sound and happy."  
Read Also| Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well And Recovering From Backache, Wife Saira Banu Updates

Apart from this Dilip Kumar also mourned the loss of Naseem Banu on his Twitter. 

Read Also| Dilip Kumar Reveals Truth Behind His Viral 'unrecognisable' Pic; Here's His Clarification

Read Also| Madhubala And Dilip Kumar's Tragic Love Story Off-screen, Details Inside

 

 

