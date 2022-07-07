Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: Remembering Iconic Star Through Memorable Roles

Late iconic star Dilip Kumar, whose real name was Yusuf Khan, left an incredible mark on Indian cinema with his impressionistic craft. The doyen of Hindi cinema, who has had an illustrious career graph in the world of cinema, has built an irreplaceable legacy by delivering a number of cinema's finest performances in many of its most memorable classics and masterpieces.

It’s been a year since the actor left for his heavenly abode at the age of 98, leaving a deep void in the hearts of his fans and thousands of others who still cannot forget his onscreen persona. In a career spanning over five decades, the actor has delivered some of the best and most memorable roles in various films, that is to date remembered by fans.

Today, on his first death anniversary, let us look back at all the iconic roles that the late stalwart played on the screen.

Prince Salim

The actor stepped into the shoes of Prince Salim for the most iconic film of all time Mughal-E-Azam. The 1960 film directed by K Asif, also starred Madhubala and Prithviraj Kapoor in lead roles.

Devdas

The 1955 film directed by Bimal Roy, was based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas. The thespian’s character in the film was the main lead alongside Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen in key roles.

Gunguram

The film Ganga Jamuna which was released in 1961 showed the late actor playing the role of a servant. Even though he played a small role, however, the love and appreciation he received then were just amazing. The movie also starred Vyjayanthimala in a key role and was directed by Dilip Kumar and Nitin Bose.

Shankar

The film Naya Daur which was directed by BR Chopra, showed the actor playing the role of the rustic 'tangewala' Shankar alongside Vyjayanthimala.

Ram, Shyam

Dilip Kumar played a double role in this 1967 film and showed some terrific method-acting skills. He had won a Filmfare award for the same. The actor starred alongside Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman in Tapi Chanakya directorial.

Devendra

This Bimal Roy-directed Madhumati is one of the classiest movies of all time. The film was based on the story of reincarnation and Dilip Saab's acting prowess won hearts. It was released in 1958 and also starred Vyjayanthimala in a key role.

IMAGE: Instagram/cinemaajkal