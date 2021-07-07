Dilip Kumar Demise: Aman Verma Pays Tribute By Sharing Recreated Pic Looking Like The Star

Popular Hindi television actor and anchor Aman Verma paid his tribute to Dilip Kumar, the veteran actor who passed away on July 7 by sharing a reincarnated picture of him alongside the legend. Taking to his Instagram he penned a heartfelt note to Dilip Kumar calling him 'the only original actor our industry has ever produced. Dilip Kumar's death has shaken the entire nation and the Bollywood industry which has been expressing its grief since the news broke out.

The long captioned letter was filled with adulations and praises for the superstar. In the letter, Aman Verma states that his life would be sorted if he could just be 1% of Kumar's nature.

So finally its curtains for the only original actor our industry has ever produced.

We all seem to be his clones down the ages.



INCLUDING ME.



When u did start working a lot of people used to tell me that i look and act like him.

This has been the biggest compliment I could ever receive. Still get it, and I don't know what to say to that. Just shudder with a feeling that raises the hair up my spine.



The original, the thespian, the stalwart, the institution, the teacher, the guide ..

RIP DILIP KUMAR... #dilipkumar

#dilip



Here is a picture of me on the left which has been doctored by a face app, showing me what I would like like when I am 75 years.

And on the right is the ORIGINAL DILIP KUMAR.



This is a way of showing how much I love him, adore him ... and in no way trying to size up to him .. or trying to compare myself to him ..

If i could be just 1% of his stature .. my life is sorted

One of the iconic legends in Bollywood with a career spanning six decades, Dilip Kumar's death occurred due to a prolonged illness. He took his last breath in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai where he was admitted to the ICU. The superstar, who gave unforgettable hits like Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas is survived by his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu. Several Tv celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to Dilip Saab.