Dilip Kumar Dies At 98: Raj Babbar Recalls Working With The "best Actor" In The World

The Indian film industry is shaken by the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar took his last breath on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. The veteran actor was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on June 30 after facing breathlessness. Several Bollywood celebrities are mourning for the 'Tragedy King' of Hindi cinema. After learning about the death of Dilip Kumar, Raj Babbar expressed his condolences. The Nikaah actor also recalled his experience of working with Dilip Kumar.

Raj Babbar expresses his condolences

As the news of Dilip Kumar passing away surfaced on the internet, Raj Babbar shared how deeply saddened he was by the news. While speaking to ANI, Raj Babbar called Dilip Kumar the "best actor" in the world. He shared how Bollywood is proud to have had Dilip Kumar as the head of the film industry. The Aaj actor further threw light on Dilip Kumar's iconic roles and how he gave the industry a new school of acting. Babbar then talked about the different languages that Dilip Kumar has worked in and influenced various actors. He also talked about his proficiency in different languages and called him a "philosopher".

Raj Babbar recalls his experience of working with Dilip Kumar

Speaking about his past collaborations with Dilip Kumar, Babbar recalled working with the veteran actor for the 1983 film Mazdoor. Raj Babbar expressed how he feels proud of working with Dilip Kumar. He also shared that he learnt a lot from the Mughal-E-Azam actor. He further mentioned the film Kalinga, which somehow did not manage to enter its post-production stage, gave him an opportunity to learn from the legendary actor. He expressed how grateful he was to play Dilip Kumar's "practical son" in Kalinga, which the veteran actor was himself directing. He also revealed that Dilip Kumar was portraying the role of an honest judge in the film. However, it failed to complete its shoot and remained unreleased.

Raj Babbar shares a clip from Mazdoor

Raj Babbar recently took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. He shared a small video of the song Hum Mehnatkash Is Duniya Se from the film Mazdoor. Babbar also revealed how Dilip Kumar was his childhood hero and wrote, "never ever will there be another like you Sir.".

You were my childhood hero - the sole inspiration for me to get into films. From an Actor to an Institution you effortlessly crossed into Immortality decades ago. Today as you start your final journey let me say - never ever will there be another like you Sir. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/I09DYIlgIj — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) July 7, 2021

