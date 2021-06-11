Dilip Kumar Discharged; Himesh Reshammiya's 'Surroor' Title Track Out: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 11, 2021. From Himesh Reshammiya's Surroor title track release to veteran actor Dilip Kumar being discharged from the hospital, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood news

Dilip Kumar discharged

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalized post complaining of breathing problems a few days ago but he has been discharged today. The actor was hospitalized at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Dilip’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared an update on the senior actor’s Twitter handle and thanked all the doctors for their support.

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

Himesh Reshammiya releases the title track of Surroor 2021

The comeback music album of Himesh Reshammiya titled Surroor 2021 has been highly speculated by fans. The album's title track released earlier today and has garnered major love from his fans and followers. Many of them discussed Himesh's famous look from his older tracks which he has sported once again.

Here's The Most Awaited Song Of 2021. Yes Our Rockstar #HimeshReshammiya Is Back With A Bang! Title Track Of #Surroor2021 Is Just Wow. Best Song Of 2021 ❤️ Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/JzwavUFjTa — Arindam (@iamarindampanda) June 11, 2021

Siddharth Pithani seeks bail before jail term

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani has applied for bail after his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case linked to the late actor. Pithani cited his upcoming wedding on June 26 in his bail application. The bail hearing is scheduled to come up for hearing on June 16.

Pearl V Puri's case updates

TV actor Pearl V Puri who is serving 14-day judicial custody was arrested by Waliv Police Station on June 4, under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. In the statement that was released by the victim’s father’s advocate, Ashish A. Dubey narrated the entire incident and shared that ‘The child who is 5 years old was in the custody of the mother and for 5 months, the father had no contact at all with the child. One day when the father went to school to pay her school fees the child came running to her father and said that she is scared and she wants to go with him. The advocate concluded the statement and wrote that his client requests all with folded hands to let the judiciary do their job.

Sonu Sood's name suggested by actor Brahmaji for Padma Vibhushan

The central government has requested citizens to recommend names for the second-highest civilian honour. Tollywood star Bhrahmaji expressed his faith in Sonu Sood and wanted him to be the recipient. The Telegu star took to Twitter and nominated Sonu Sood for the honour. Sonu replied to the tweet and added that the love of 135 crore Indians is his biggest award.

Image - Dilip Kumar's Twitter, Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram Accounts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.