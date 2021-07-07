Dilip Kumar Gets State Funeral, See Visuals Of The Late Actor's Mortals Leaving His House

The 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar death at age 98 shocked the film industry to the core. After several notable figures from the industry paid their tributes to the late actor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a State funeral to the recipient of Padma Vibhushan. As the funeral commenced, here are multiple visuals of the late actor's burial and his body leaving the residence.

Dilip Kumar's State Funeral visuals

In the video shared by Faisal Farooqui, the State Funeral protocols can be seen carried out by the authorities clad in safety gear. The tricolour flag can be seen respectfully draped on the body of the late actor. As announced on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter earlier, his burial was held at 5 PM Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Here are the visuals from the procession.

State funeral protocols - #DilipKumar saab being draped with the beautiful tricolor. pic.twitter.com/fmYMdJLOBD — faisal farooqui (@FAISALmouthshut) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar, born Yusuf Khan was buried at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai in the attendance of numerous police personnel and family members. Wife Saira Banu was spotted at the procession under the protection of authorities. In the visuals shared by Varinder Chawla, the actor's body can be seen lowering for the burial ceremony while several people pay their last respects. In the footage from the burial ceremony, Police authorities can be seen paying their last respect after burying the late actor's body.

Pictures Credit: Varinder Chawla

More on Dilip Kumar death

One of the most prominent figures of Indian cinema, the late actor was credited for introducing various acting methods into Bollywood. His era-defining movies were a huge sell-out as he was titled the 'The First Khan' in Bollywood. His movies like Devdas, Azaad, Shakti, Mashaal and Saudagar are considered some of the biggest hits of his career. Conferred with awards like Padma Vibhushan, the actor is the only Indian to receive the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian award.

Netizens from every corner of the world and artists across the various industries took to their respective social media to pay homage to the legendary actor. Mourning the death of such a revolutionary actor, the internet was flooded with love and support to the late actor's family and wife Saira Banu. Actors like Anupam, Laga Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bacchan and many more shared their personal memories with the late actor.

IMAGE- DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.