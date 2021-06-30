Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Again 10 Days After Getting Discharged, Doctors Say 'he Is Fine'

Nearly 10 days after veteran actor Dilip Kumar was discharged from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the actor has been admitted again. Dilip has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital following complaints of breathlessness as a "precautionary measure", hospital sources told PTI. The 98-year-old screen icon, who was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, was admitted to the medical facility on June 29 and is doing fine, they added.

Dilip Kumar hospitalsed again due to breathlessness

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI. Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.

Earlier, the senior actor was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days. The 98-year-old star went through a pleural aspiration procedure, to get fluid removed from his lungs. The same was informed by Kumar's friend on Twitter. "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF," the tweet read.

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

On June 7, Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle shared a picture of the actor from the hospital along with his wife Saira Bano by his side. On the same day, Saira even issued a statement while thanking fans and the well-wishers for their constant prayers. She even repeatedly urged fans not to believe in WhatsApp forwards and rumours on his health. Dilip Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.

