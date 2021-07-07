Reacting to the demise of veteran Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, actor Mukesh Khanna described him as 'unparallel' and added that nation has lost one of the greatest actors in our film industry. Khanna, while speaking to Republic TV revealed that every actor of Bollywood tried to copy Dilip Kumar and if anyone says that they did not then it would be a lie. Remembering his work, Mukesh Khanna said that the late veteran had changed Bollywood through his style of work.

"He changed the whole format of Bollywood," said Mukesh Khanna while describing Dilip Kumar.

"He changed the way of acting from that time when dialogues were said in a theatrical form. He changed the whole format of dialogues. In some way, you can see him in every actor that is why he was known as an institution. I have seen how he used to work with great interest. I had a chance to closely work with him. It is a big loss for the industry," added Mukesh Khanna.

He also recalled his time working with Dilip Kumar in 'Saudagar' film and added his wish to see Kumar touch 100.

Comparing today's actors with Dilip Kumar

Continuing his tribute to Dilip Kumar, Mukesh Khanna added that today's actors are nothing in front of 'Yusuf bhai'. 'Dilip Sahaab did one film in a year and today's actors do 20 films in a year so you don't get that level of performance', added Mukesh Khanna. While revealing things he learned from him, Mukesh Khanna added that Dilip Kumar knew how to say 'no' in Bollywood which is very difficult. Dilip Kumar had also turned down a Hollywood film, mentioned Mukesh Khanna.

"We will never find such an actor with such style of acting," grieved actor Mukesh Khanna.

Dilip Kumar's professionalism

According to Mukesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar lived the films, he had nothing else but films. Remembering the scene of 'Saudagar,' Khanna mentioned that the late veteran used to love talking, and while doing a scene he had talked about his entire life.

"No one can replace him," said Mukesh Khanna.

He was great without any training, reacted Gajendra Chauhan

While describing what great actor Dilip Kumar was, television star Gajendra Chauhan pointed out that he had not taken any training. Further expressing his shock at the news, Chauhan said that it is a black day for Bollywood. 'I am especially very sad, I had a chance to work with him in Cine Artisanal Trust which he formed for future generation artists, the trust used to look after problems of actors in 1992 and we were trustees, revealed Gajendra Chauhan.