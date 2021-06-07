Dilip Kumar On Oxygen Support 'not On Ventilator'; Family Issues Latest Health Update

Dilip Kumar’s family continued to post updates about his health after his hospitalisation on Sunday. The legendary actor’s Twitter handle informed that he was stable and not on a ventilator. They also shared that some tests were performed on him as a part of the treatment, and they were awaiting the results to perform pleural aspiration.

Dilip Kumar stable, 'not on ventilator'

Dilip Kumar’s family shared his health update at 11.45 AM on Monday from his doctor. Dr Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the Devdas star at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai stated that he was on oxygen support and stable. They shared that they would be sharing updates regularly as they awaited the test results.

Update at 11:45am.

Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab.



Will update regularly. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

The handle, through their family friend Faisal Farooqui, also penned a message to the media that ‘millions of Saab’s fans’ were counting on the media for updates on his health. Acknowledging their ‘great job’, he urged the journalists to verify any information through this handle, instead of contacting someone who might not have ‘direct knowledge’.

Request to media:

Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

This is after Dilip Kumar’s wife, veteran actress Saira Banu had slammed the death rumours and urged followers not to ‘believe in WhatsApp forwards’. Thanking them for the prayers, she had informed that he would be back home in 2-3 days, as per the doctors.

“Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness," read her tweet from the same handle on Sunday.

She had added, "A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

