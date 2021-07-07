Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98 After Prolonged Illness, Hospital Issues Statement

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health-issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar's last health update by wife Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday.

The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on Monday asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon."

"We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read.

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness.

At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days. Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas,

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

(With PTI inputs)

