Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98: Mohanlal And Mammootty Grieve Loss Of Legendary Actor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in the early hours of July 7 due to old age and health issues. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the preceding few weeks before his death. Dilip Kumar is considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and was a part of several critically acclaimed movies in his career. South movie industry's two of the biggest stars Mohanlal and Mammootty grieved the loss of the veteran actor.

Mohanlal and Mammootty pay tribute to Dilip Kumar

Mammootty shared a picture of himself with Kumar and in his caption wrote that he was graced by Kumar's love and affection every time they met. He further wrote, that there will be no one like Kumar ever. Mammootty's note read.

Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all-time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you.

Mohanlal also took to his Twitter and expressed his condolences to the late actors family. In his post, Mohanlal wrote "Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace."

Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered.

Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. On Monday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had given an update about the actor's health and said that the actor's health was improving and he would be discharged soon. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

