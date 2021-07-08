Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Ayushmann And Alia Share Touching Note On Late Actor

As the Bollywood celebrities posted heart touching messages on the demise of the legendary Bollywood superstar, Dilip Kumar, even the actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana spoke their heart out on how much they loved his work. The Andhadhun actor recalled how his grandmother loved Dilip Kumar and added how she impersonated him in her 60s while Alia stated how she was being swept away when she watched the late actor portray legendary characters on-screen.

Ayushmann reminisces his grandmother’s love for Dilip Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Ayshmann Khurrana shared a short clip from one of Dilip Kumar’s movies and stated in the caption how his grandmother loved him. He added, “ She impersonated him in her 60s. She used to secretly take her sons for the screenings of his films because my grandfather detested cinema. Because of this strong influence, my father has been an ardent worshipper of him since his infanthood. In our household, Dilip Kumar is no less than God”.

Referring to the legendary actor, he also stated how Dilip Kumar was the pioneer of acting and continued, “Be it comedy, tragedy or romance, he mastered every emotion and being a linguist he presented a perfect prototype of a superstar. Thank you for everything Yusuf Saab”.

Alia Bhatt on Dilip Kumar’s unmatchable body of work

Even Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful piece of note cherishing the work of the late actor. Speaking about his performances, she stated, “Every time I have watched him portray legendary characters I felt like I was being swept away and yet being educated. Educated by his nuances, his silences, his unparalleled depth and his sheer aura”.

Wishing Dilip Kumar to rest in peace, she even stated, “He will always be the gold standard for actors to imbibe from… the cultural world just lost its shine but the legacy of his light lives on forever.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA/ALIA BHATT/DILIP KUMAR INSTAGRAM

