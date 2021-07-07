Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Last Rites To Be Held At Juhu Qabrastan In Mumbai

Veteran actor and Padma Vibhushan recipient Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7 at PD Hinduja Hospital. The legendary actor was going through multiple health issues for the past few weeks and was also hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness. The news of his demise was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the hospital. The official Twitter handle of the late actor informed that the funeral service of the actor will take place at Santacruz.

Dilip Kumar's funeral to take place at Santacruz in Mumbai

The family informed that the last rites will be held at 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on July 5... The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on July 5 asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon." "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon," the tweet read. Since the heartbreaking news of the actor’s demise broke on the Internet, his fans and industry frine ds have been penning their heartfelt condolences to the family while sending their prayers to bear such a huge loss.

We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 5, 2021

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azaam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

