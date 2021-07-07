Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Madhur Bhandarkar Says The Veteran Actor 'inspired A Generation'

Indian filmmaker and producer Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, crediting him for inspiring an entire generation of actors from black-and-white cinema to the 1990s.

Speaking to Republic TV Madhur Bhandarkar said, "It’s very sad news early morning, it’s very sad really. He will always be remembered for the kind of cinema that he has done, the entire generation of actors that he has inspired from the Black-and-white era to the early 90s. He has done absolutely phenomenal work."

From his personal experience, the filmmaker said that Dilip Kumar had been very gracious and encouraging to him when they met at an event years ago. "I have never worked with him but I have interacted with him some years back, around 15 years back at an event. He was very encouraging and he was very gracious. Whatever I heard about him also was that he is very encouraging to young actors and like a family they used to be together. This void can not be filled," he added.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dilip Kumar was hospitalized in June due to age-related issues after he complained of breathlessness. Later, Faisal Farooqui issued a statement through Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle and said that the actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. He also stated how prayers from everyone will truly be appreciated. After being discharged a short while later, the actor had to be readmitted to the Hospital. Veteran actor and wife Saira Banu continued to share regular updates on Dilip Kumar's health on Twitter during this time.

The veteran Bollywood actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning, 7.30 AM. He passed away at the age of 98 at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The information was shared by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor, as per news agency ANI.

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

