Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Netizens Condole Veteran Actor's Demise; Call It 'end Of An Era'

Veteran Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday. The information was shared by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor, as per news agency ANI. After the news of Dilip Kumar's death came to light on Wednesday morning, India condoled his demise and recalled him for his iconic movies and legendary performances. Netizens also shared stills of some of his most famous appearances to date as they prayed for peace for the departed soul.

Netizens condole Dilip Kumar's death

Dilip Kumar was hospitalized in June due to age-related issues after he complained of breathlessness. Later, Faisal Farooqui issued a statement through Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle and said that the actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98-year-old. He also stated how prayers from everyone will truly be appreciated. After being discharged a short while later, the actor had to be readmitted to the Hospital. Veteran actor and wife Saira Banu continued to share regular updates on Dilip Kumar's health on Twitter during this time.

Her last update on July 5 had asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he could be discharged from the hospital soon. Saira Banu's tweet read, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon."

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

