Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Prithviraj Sukumaran And Jr NTR Mourn The Veteran Actor's Demise

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours on July 7 at the age of 98. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the preceding few weeks before his death. Kumar is considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and has given several critically acclaimed movies in his career. Actors from Bollywood as well as the South Indian movie industry expressed their grief over the veteran actors demise. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Telugu actor Jr NTR took to their social media to express their grief over Dilip Kumar's death.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jr NTR condole Dilip Kumar's death

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter and paid tribute to the late actor. Sukumaran shared a black and white picture of the late actor and in the caption wrote "Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir! #Legend".

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak also took his Twitter and expressed his grief. In his tweet, he wrote that Dilip Kumar's contribution to the Indian film industry is priceless. Jr NTR's tweet read "Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed."

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. On Monday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had given an update about the actor's health and said that the actor's health was improving and he would be discharged soon. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

IMAGE: DILIP KUMAR TWITTER/ PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN INSTA/ JR NTR FB

