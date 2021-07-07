Dilip Kumar Passes Away; Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty Mourn Veteran Actor's Death

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in the early morning on July 7th 2021 at the age of 98. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks before his death. Kumar is considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and has given several critically acclaimed movies in his career. Prominent figures from various industries poured in their condolences and mourned the veteran actors death. Bollywood actors like Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty took to their social media handles to mourn Kumar's death.

Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty mourn Dilip Kumar's death

Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021

Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter and expressed his grief, the actor wrote that Kumar's death marked the end of an era as they lost one of the brightest stars of Indian stars. Suniel Shetty's tweet read.

Actress Raveena Tandon also took to her Twitter and wrote that Dilip Kumar' passing way has left a gap that can never be filled. Tandon's tweet read.

A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant ,a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on Monday asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon."

