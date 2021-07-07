Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Saira Banu Takes Actor's Mortal Remains Home; Watch

The entire film fraternity is shaken up by the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise. The iconic actor passes away on July 7 morning due to prolonged illness. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness, just nearly 10 days after he was discharged from the hospital. Several videos and pictures of the mortal remains of the actor being taken home have been surfacing on the Internet. The actor has been accompanied by his wife Saira Banu while he is being taken home for the last time.

Saira Banu takes Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home for last time

The videos showed how Mumbai Police formed a human chain and created a passage for the ambulance to travel safely to his Bandra residence. Fans of Dilip Kumar thronged outside the hospital, where he was admitted, just to catch a glimpse and pay their tributes for the last time. The actor will be laid to rest at 5 pm today at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai. Apart from the videos, several pictures of grieving Saira Banu have also surfaced online as the family took Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. Dilip Kumar had been admitted last month in the hospital after the actor complained of breathing. He was in ICU for a long time but recovered. But a few days ago he again complained of breathlessness and the actor was again admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/Twitter/MANAVMANGLANI/Instagram

