Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Sonu Sood Pens Touching Note, Says 'Legends Don't Go Anywhere'

The news of Dilip Kumar’s death on Wednesday saddened his fans across age groups. As the legend passed away due to age-related illness, even the celebrities of the film industry expressed their grief and paid their respects. Sonu Sood mourned Dilip Kumar’s death by stating that his legacy would remain eternal.

Sonu wrote 'legends don't go anywhere' to highlight the iconic work of Dilip Kumar, added, ‘They just change the stage.’ He also used the hashtag ‘RIP Dilip Kumar’.

They just change the stage.#RipDilipKumar sir. pic.twitter.com/UAbhEgMQ5C — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

Numerous other celebrities of the film industry like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and others mourned his death. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the political fraternity expressed their thoughts They used words like ‘institution’, ‘the Hero’, ‘cinematic legend’ and more hail the Mughal-E-Azam star’s legacy.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return," read the tweet by family friend Faisal Farooqui.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, Dr Jali Parkar, the pulmonologist treating him, confirmed. The thespian had been admitted to the hospital since Tuesday.

The Twitter handle's last update before the death news had read, "We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon."

This was after he was discharged from the hospital some days prior to that, and after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and undergoing a pleural aspiration procedure.

The legend's career spanned five decades, and included hits like Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, and later, Shakti and Karma. After first film Jwar Bhata' in 1944, his on-screen career ended with Qila in 1998, 54 years later.

He was honoured with prestigious titles like Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke award.

