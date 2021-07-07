Dilip Kumar Passes Away; Sudarsan Pattnaik & Zohaib Khan Pay Tribute Through Artwork

As a flurry of tributes poured in for the late actor, Dilip Kumar from across the country; artists like Sudarsan Pattnaik and Zohaib Khan paid their tribute in a distinct way. From sharing snippets from his old movies to sharing personal memories with Kumar Sahab, many netizens flooded the social media with homage to the late actor's memory. However, standing out against the crowd, these artists proved their love for the actor in a unique manner.

Pattnaik's stunning sand art

Taking to his social media, the International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, shared his sand art created in honour of the late actor Dilip Kumar. The artwork depicted the 'end of an era' after the death of the legendary actor and a tribute to the 'Cinematic legend Dilip Kumar'. Created at the Puri beach in Odisha, the Padma Shri Awardee received love and support from fans on social media for his unique homage.

Khan's charcoal artwork

Dilip Kumar's work and contribution to the Indian Cinema was not only restricted to Bollywood, as he inspired various artists across the creative field. Inspired by his 1960 iconic movie Mughal-E-Azam, Zohaib Khan created a charcoal portrait. The stunning artwork was filled with intricate designs, highlighting every detail of the legendary picture. Take a look at the artwork below.

Tributes to the 'Tragedy King'

Died at the age of 98, the actor's death came as shock to many figures in the film industry. From Amitabh Bachchan to the younger generation Bollywood actors like Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey were quick to pay their respects to the legendary actor. While many shared snippets from his old movies, some personalities who had the opportunity to work with him shared their personal memories on social media.

From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, many actors took to their social media to pay tribute to the contribution of over five decades of the actor. Singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures of her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Dilip Kumar while Amitabh Bachchan tweeted 'n institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'.

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

