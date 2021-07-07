Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar Passes Away; Sudarsan Pattnaik & Zohaib Khan Pay Tribute Through Artwork

As artists pay their tribute to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, prominent artists Sudarsan Pattnaik and Zohaib Khan create stunning artwork to pay tribute

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Dilip Kumar

IMAGE- SUDARSAN PATTNAIK'S TWITTER & ANI


As a flurry of tributes poured in for the late actor, Dilip Kumar from across the country; artists like Sudarsan Pattnaik and Zohaib Khan paid their tribute in a distinct way. From sharing snippets from his old movies to sharing personal memories with Kumar Sahab, many netizens flooded the social media with homage to the late actor's memory. However, standing out against the crowd, these artists proved their love for the actor in a unique manner.

Pattnaik's stunning sand art

Taking to his social media, the International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, shared his sand art created in honour of the late actor Dilip Kumar. The artwork depicted the 'end of an era' after the death of the legendary actor and a tribute to the 'Cinematic legend Dilip Kumar'. Created at the Puri beach in Odisha, the Padma Shri Awardee received love and support from fans on social media for his unique homage. 

Khan's charcoal artwork

Dilip Kumar's work and contribution to the Indian Cinema was not only restricted to Bollywood, as he inspired various artists across the creative field. Inspired by his 1960 iconic movie Mughal-E-Azam, Zohaib Khan created a charcoal portrait. The stunning artwork was filled with intricate designs, highlighting every detail of the legendary picture. Take a look at the artwork below.

READ | Indian Football Team mourns Dilip Kumar's demise, 'he loved the game with all his heart'
1

Pic Credit: ANI

Tributes to the 'Tragedy King' 

Died at the age of 98, the actor's death came as shock to many figures in the film industry. From Amitabh Bachchan to the younger generation Bollywood actors like Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey were quick to pay their respects to the legendary actor. While many shared snippets from his old movies, some personalities who had the opportunity to work with him shared their personal memories on social media. 

READ | Dilip Kumar gets State Funeral, see visuals of the late actor's mortals leaving his house

From Bollywood to South Indian cinema, many actors took to their social media to pay tribute to the contribution of over five decades of the actor. Singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Instagram to share unseen pictures of her celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Dilip Kumar while Amitabh Bachchan tweeted 'n institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'. 

READ | Republic top 10 headlines: Tokyo Olympics; Dilip Kumar's death; Cabinet reshuffle & more

IMAGE- SUDARSAN PATTNAIK'S TWITTER & ANI

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and more pay final tributes at Dilip Kumar's funeral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT