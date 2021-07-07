Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra Pay Tribute To 'timeless Actor'

As the news of Dilip Kumar’s demise surfaced on the internet, several celebrities have expressed their condolences. Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to the legendary actor. While Vicky Kaushal shared a meaningful thought in his social media post, Sidharth Malhotra referred to him as a 'timeless actor'.



Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra’s tribute to Dilip Kumar

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal added a monochrome photo of the late veteran actor and stated a meaningful note in his caption that stated, “Every head must bow, every tongue must confess that he’s the greatest of all time.”

The actor then hoped for him to rest in peace and added a folded hands symbol in the end. Many of Vicky Kaushal’s fans took to his Instagram handle and dropped in heart symbols in the comments and mourned the loss of the actor. Some of them also added sad face emojis to depict their sadness on losing the legendary actor. See the reactions to his post.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

Sidharth Malhotra expressed condolences on the demise of the legendary actor. Dilip Kumar by posting his photo in his Instagram stories added how he was ‘a performer’, ‘an inspiration’ and ‘a timeless actor’. He also added a folded hands symbol next to a broken heart symbol.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98. The actor had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness. At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM, SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM, DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER

