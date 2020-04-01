Dilip Kumar Pens Poem Urging Fans To 'stay Home And Save Lives' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar has shared a thoughtful verse emphasizing precautions and good-deeds during the nationwide lockdown for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The actor took to his Twitter account and urged his fans and followers from all over the world to 'stay home' and 'save lives'. Through the poem, the veteran actor said that during the current global crisis, we must practise social distancing and help the needy.

Have a look:

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

The legendary actor through his Twitter handle had earlier praised his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu, for leaving ‘nothing to chance’ to protect him against any infection and announced that he was under complete isolation. The actor, in another tweet, urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as possible, while adding that the outbreak 'transcends borders.'

The original Devdas star asked his followers to follow all the guidelines issued by the health departments and protect themselves by limiting the exposure to others.

Have a look:

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders.



Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has crossed 44,000 mark with more than 8.87 lakh confirmed cases until now. The deadly virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the country's toll nearing 12,500 as on Wednesday, April 1.

