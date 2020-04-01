The Debate
Dilip Kumar Pens Poem Urging Fans To 'stay Home And Save Lives' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood News

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter account and shared a poem with his fans about precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dilip

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar has shared a thoughtful verse emphasizing precautions and good-deeds during the nationwide lockdown for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The actor took to his Twitter account and urged his fans and followers from all over the world to 'stay home' and 'save lives'. Through the poem, the veteran actor said that during the current global crisis, we must practise social distancing and help the needy.

Have a look:

Read | Dilip Kumar reveals truth behind his viral 'unrecognisable' pic; here's his clarification

The legendary actor through his Twitter handle had earlier praised his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu, for leaving ‘nothing to chance’ to protect him against any infection and announced that he was under complete isolation. The actor, in another tweet, urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as possible, while adding that the outbreak 'transcends borders.' 

The original Devdas star asked his followers to follow all the guidelines issued by the health departments and protect themselves by limiting the exposure to others. 

Have a look:

Read | Dilip Kumar is doing well and recovering from backache, wife Saira Banu updates

Read | Dilip Kumar goes into complete isolation and quarantine due to Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection has crossed 44,000 mark with more than 8.87 lakh confirmed cases until now. The deadly virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the country's toll nearing 12,500 as on Wednesday, April 1.

Read | Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu appeal to fans to stay home; watch video

 

 

