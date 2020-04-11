Dilip Kumar Conveys Gratitude To Fans For Shab-e-Barat Greetings, Shares Pic From Home

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a scare around the world, most of the countries have been forced to observe a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Not just flights, trains, educational institutions and offices, even religious places have been shut for devotees during the crisis. Like some people ‘working from home’ at the moment, they are also praying at home, while honoring the instructions from the government and the religious leaders.

One such event that was marked from home in a rare instance was the Shab-e-Barat. With strict orders to stay at home and avoid religious gatherings, the devotees held prayers at home itself, apart from conveying greetings of the occasion to their loved ones. Dilip Kumar also thanked his fans and followers for the wishes, prayers and blessings on the occasion.

The legendary actor, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, conveyed his heartfelt prayers to them as well, along with a new picture of himself at home. With his health being inconsistent in recent years, his fans will be delighted to see such a photo being shared after many years.

Here’s the post

Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too. pic.twitter.com/h00uEbB0PK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 10, 2020



Earlier, Salman Khan, who is staying at his Panvel farmhouse at the moment, had also expressed delight about people staying indoors due to the lockdown, and praying from home.

Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . .#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xjHXfWA8lX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2020

Dilip Kumar had gone into self-quarantine much before the national lockdown and earlier urged his fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus scare. The Devdas star also tweeted a poem to reiterate the importance of self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, celebrities of the film industry have been doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19. Many have pledged sums to the various relief funds, and some are also helping the daily wage workers. So far, 206 deaths have been reported in India, with over 6,000 active cases at the moment.

