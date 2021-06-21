Dilip Kumar Shares An Iconic Scene From The 1955 Cult Classic Movie 'Devdas'; Watch

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar recently took to his Twitter and shared a scene from the cult classic movie Devdas. The veteran actor was praised for his performance of an alcoholic lover Devdas and the movie is considered a cult classic. Various media outlets have named the movie as one of the top Bollywood movies. The movie also features veteran actresses Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen.

Dilip Kumar shares a scene from Devdas

No artist is bigger than the character he’s playing. pic.twitter.com/FhEQi50VFZ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 21, 2021

The scene that Dilip Kumar shared was of Devdas played by Kumar daydreaming about Parvati while talking to Chandramukhi as he drowned out his sorrows in alcohol. While sharing the clip Kumar wrote, "No artist is bigger than the character he’s playing." The scene also featured veteran actress Vyjayanthimala who played the role of Chandramukhi in the movie. The scene is considered as one of the best performances delivered by the legendary actor in his career that spanned over five decades.

The movie was remade in the year 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

Dilip Kumar's health update

A few days back Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital as he began feeling breathlessness. There were rumours going around that the veteran actor was critical and on a ventilator. The official Twitter handle of the actor which is handled by his wife Saira Banu and friend Faisal Farooqui rubbished the rumours and asked fans not to believe in such rumours. Faisal Farooqui also asked fans to only rely on the official Twitter account for Dilip Kumar's health update. The tweet read "Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look up to you for an update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this Twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. - FF"

Request to media:

Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

As of June 11, the veteran actor was sent home from the hospital after his recovery and shared the news on Dilip Kumar's Twitter. The tweet read "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui."

IMAGE: DILIP KUMAR'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.