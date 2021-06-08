Dilip Kumar Shares First Pic From Hospital, Saira Bano Urges Fans To Not Believe In Rumors

Ever since the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s hospitalisation has surfaced on the Internet, several stars and his fans have been sending their prayers to the actor. After his wife Saira Bano clarified that the actor is ‘stable’ and recuperating from his illness, the official Twitter handle of the senior actor treated fans with a Picture of Dilip Kumar from the hospital along with a note from his wife.

Dilip Kumar's first picture from the hospital during treatment

The actor who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion after he complained of breathing issues seems to be recovering from the illness. In the picture, Dilip was seen resting in hospital while Saira was by his side. In the note, Saira urged fans to not believe rumours about his health. Dilip Kumar looked thin and pale in the picture as he tries to speak to his wife. Saira on the other hand who has been constantly by his side patiently holds his hands while looking at him. “Latest. An hour ago,” the caption read.

Apart from the picture, Saira penned a note while giving an update about the actor’s health. Through the note, Saira took a moment to ‘thank all for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection.’ The actress also informed that the doctors have assured her that ‘DiliSaabab will be discharged soon. ‘ "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote in the note.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

“I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan," the note concluded. On June 7, the legendary actor’s Twitter handle informed that he was stable and not on a ventilator. They also shared that some tests were performed on him as a part of the treatment, and they were awaiting the results to perform pleural aspiration. Dilip Kumar’s family shared his health update at 11.45 AM on Monday from his doctor. Dr. Jalil Parkar, the chest specialist treating the Devdas star at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai stated that he was on oxygen support and stable. They shared that they would be sharing updates regularly as they awaited the test results.

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.