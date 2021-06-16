Dilip Kumar Shares Iconic Scene From 'Paigham', Netizens Say 'greatest' Actor Ever: Watch

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating from his illness at home after discharge from the hospital, treated fans with old iconic memories of Indian cinema. The legendary actor recently took to Twitter and shared a video of the scene from his film Paigham, which was released in 1959. He asked his fans to retweet if they liked the scene. Soon after his post, netizens and admirers could not hold on to their excitement and flooded the comment section with their appreciation for the actor’s sheer brilliance.

Dilip Kumar posts iconic scene from hit film Paigham, netizens react

The clip from the film is a powerful conversation between Dilip Kumar’s character Ratan Lal and Motilal’s character Seth Sevakram in which the legendary actor is fighting for the rights of factory workers. It begins with Motilal’s character asking if he is Mahatma Gandhi, to which Dilip Kumar’s character replies that he is lucky enough to be born in the land where the Mahatma walked. “I am making a small effort to walk on his path,” Dilip said in the clip. As the conversation moves further, Ratan Lal (Kumar) talks about how money and power have made Seth Sevakram (Motilal) blind towards the injustice he has done to the workers of his factory.

Paigham 1959. Retweet if you like the scene. pic.twitter.com/w79gxzLish — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 16, 2021

'Undisputed King of Bollywood'

The notable scene from the film grabbed the attention of the fans who considered this scene relevant in today’s time. One of the netizens praised the actor’s acting skills in the scene and wrote, “Lovely. Here, I see an artist who has artistically raised his voice. Respect always, Dilip Saab.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “We love the scene, the movie and we love you Dilip Sahab. Get well soon.” A third user who is an ardent fan of the senior actor wrote “Of course we like this scene। We like you, we love you, we respect you, Dilip Saab.” Another follower was a die-heart fan of Dilip Kumar and wrote, “The greatest ever actor in India. Possibly in the whole world. What a scene this is, Yusuf Sahab.”

Off course we like this scene।

We like you, we love you, we respect you Dileep साहब।



Allah aapko acchi sehat de। Ameen। — Aash Muhmmad. (@AashuMohammd) June 16, 2021

Waao brilliant acting sir actualy its not acting u r real real to the core and salute to dialogue writer too power packed so clean voice u had sir clean expressions great 🙏 — Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) June 16, 2021

Two actors par excellence! 👏👏👏 — Sanjeev Chawla (@schawla13) June 16, 2021

Excellent performance Sir 🙏 — Manish Sharma (@ManishS41796915) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on June 11 after being hospitalised for five days. The Devdas star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion after experiencing episodes of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his health improved after a pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him.

