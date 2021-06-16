Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar Shares Iconic Scene From 'Paigham', Netizens Say 'greatest' Actor Ever: Watch

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating from his illness at home after discharge from hospital, treated fans with old iconic memories of Indian cinema.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, Dilip Kumar recivering, Paigham, Dilip Kumar shares scene from Paigham, Saira Bano

IMAGE: PTI/THEDILIPKUAMR/Twitter


Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating from his illness at home after discharge from the hospital, treated fans with old iconic memories of Indian cinema. The legendary actor recently took to Twitter and shared a video of the scene from his film Paigham, which was released in 1959. He asked his fans to retweet if they liked the scene. Soon after his post, netizens and admirers could not hold on to their excitement and flooded the comment section with their appreciation for the actor’s sheer brilliance.

Dilip Kumar posts iconic scene from hit film Paigham, netizens react

The clip from the film is a powerful conversation between Dilip Kumar’s character Ratan Lal and Motilal’s character Seth Sevakram in which the legendary actor is fighting for the rights of factory workers. It begins with Motilal’s character asking if he is Mahatma Gandhi, to which Dilip Kumar’s character replies that he is lucky enough to be born in the land where the Mahatma walked. “I am making a small effort to walk on his path,” Dilip said in the clip. As the conversation moves further, Ratan Lal (Kumar) talks about how money and power have made Seth Sevakram (Motilal) blind towards the injustice he has done to the workers of his factory.

'Undisputed King of Bollywood'

The notable scene from the film grabbed the attention of the fans who considered this scene relevant in today’s time. One of the netizens praised the actor’s acting skills in the scene and wrote, “Lovely. Here, I see an artist who has artistically raised his voice. Respect always, Dilip Saab.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “We love the scene, the movie and we love you Dilip Sahab. Get well soon.” A third user who is an ardent fan of the senior actor wrote “Of course we like this scene। We like you, we love you, we respect you, Dilip Saab.” Another follower was a die-heart fan of Dilip Kumar and wrote, “The greatest ever actor in India. Possibly in the whole world. What a scene this is, Yusuf Sahab.”  

READ | Dilip Kumar to be discharged from hospital today, doctors gives health update

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was discharged from the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on June 11 after being hospitalised for five days. The Devdas star was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion after experiencing episodes of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and his health improved after a pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him.

READ | Dilip Kumar shares note after getting discharged from hospital, pictures surface online

READ | Dilip Kumar discharged; Himesh Reshammiya's 'Surroor' title track out: Recap for the day
READ | Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle posts 'when & where' query on throwback pic; netizens answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT