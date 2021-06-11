Dilip Kumar Shares Note After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Pictures Surface Online

Coming in as a piece of great news for the fans of legendary actor Dilip Kumar who was hospiatlised post complaining of breathing problems, has been discharged from the hospital. The actor was hospitalised at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Dilip’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared an update on the senior actor’s Twitter handle and thanked all the doctors for their support.

Dilip Kumar discharged from the hospital, pictures surface

Faisal in the post extended his gratitude to all the doctors who worked relentlessly to cure the legendary actor. “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah, and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” the post read.

With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.

--Faisal Farooqui#DilipKumar #healthupdate — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 11, 2021

Several pictures of the actor along with his wife while stepping out from the hospital surfaced on the Internet. In the pictures, Dilip Kumar is seen lying on the stretcher while wearing a mask. Saira Bano on the other hand was seen waving at the paparazzi while thanking them. In one of the pictures, she was even seen planting a kiss on Dilip's forehead. Manav Manglani shared pictures and video on Instagram while informing about the actor's discharge.

The 98-year-old star went through a pleural aspiration procedure, to get fluid removed from his lungs. The same was informed by Kumar's friend on Twitter. "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF," the tweet read.

Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating the iconic star, had also given an update on the actor’s health and said, “Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is much better now. He has been stable for the last two days. His oxygen saturation has improved, and his breathing difficulty has also subdued.”

A few days ago, the veteran star's wife Saira Banu urged everyone not to believe in fake rumours related to the former's health. "My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued a statement. Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

