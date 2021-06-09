Dilip Kumar Undergoes Pleural Aspiration Procedure; Doctors Share Update On Discharge

Dilip Kumar is likely to be discharged on Thursday after a successful pleural aspiration procedure was conducted on the legendary actor. The news was shared by their family friend Faisal Farooqui on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday. He shared that he had personally spoken to the doctors and they were ‘optimistic’ about Dilip Kumar being discharged on Thursday.

In the statement on Twitter, Farooqui conveyed gratitude for the prayers for the health of Dilip Kumar. He added that the procedure under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale was successful.

Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Dilip Kumar had been admitted following episodes of breathlessness on Sunday. His official handled had tweeted, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him."

The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

The doctors had confirmed that he was stable, and though in ICU, was on oxygen support and not on ventilator. They had also stated that his health was improving, as breathlessness had subdued and that he would be discharged in 3-4 days.

On Monday, the handle had posted the first picture of Dilip Kumar from the hospital with wife, veteran actress Saira Banu taking care of him. On the same day, it was informed that they were waiting for certain test results to carry out pleural aspiration. Saira Banu and the team have repeatedly urged fans not to believe in WhatsApp forwards and rumours on his health and stressed that he would be discharged in a few days.

