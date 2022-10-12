Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar's 100th Birth Anniversary To Be Marked With Film Festival? All You Should Know

A film festival is being planned to celebrate late legend Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary. The veteran passed away on July 7, 2021. 

Dilip Kumar

After Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was celebrated with a four-day film festival - Bachchan: Back To The Beginning, it is being reported that veteran legend Dilip Kumar will be honoured in a similar fashion. On the occasion of the late superstar's 100th birth anniversary, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is planning to showcase his work in order to celebrate his legacy. 

Pinkvilla spoke to FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who mentioned that they're in the process of 'finding the right material' to honour Dilip Kumar, who passed away in Mumbai on July 7, 2021. 

Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary to be celebrated with a film festival?

Confirming that Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary is being planned with a film festival, Dungarpur told the outlet, "Yes, that is the plan, but now there is a challenge of finding the right material for the festival, like how it was for Bachchan: Back To The Beginning. However, there is no better way to celebrate the legacy of Dilip Saab but by showcasing his work."

Dungarpur further added, "By doing that, you’re not just celebrating him but all the people who have worked with him over the years. So we would really like to do it, and I hope we are able to pull it off. Really looking forward to it."

Dilip Kumar is one of the most iconic actors in the history of Indian cinema, etched in the hearts of many for his films like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur and Shakti among others. 

The foundation celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with Bachchan: Back To The Beginning, a four-day festival that ended on his birthday, October 11. It was attended by Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as well as other celebrities from the film fraternity. 

For the unversed, Film Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organisation set up by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014. 

