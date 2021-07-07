Dilip Kumar's 1st Selfie, To Cute Moments With Saira Banu: Here Are His Best Twitter Posts

While social media is usually associated with the younger generation, Dilip Kumar was among those who proved that even seniors can take to the platforms well. The legendary actor’s social media handles were filled with heartwarming moments, right from his health update to his showering of love for his wife, former actress Saira Banu. As the Devdas star breathed his last on Wednesday, here’s looking at some of the best moments on his Twitter/Facebook accounts.

Dilip Kumar delighted on bagging award from former President

Ye award mere liye baa'esay fakhr-o-imtiaz hai pic.twitter.com/TZWJ2mi0 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 23, 2011

The actor offered a glimpse of his Hajj pilgrimage in 2013

With a massive fan following, fans often created special art to honour his performances. He used to share it to ask fans what their favourite films of his was.

ek chahne wale ne tasveeron ka ek khoobsurat sa majmua arsaal kiya hai pic.twitter.com/fCMX8uns6E — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 14, 2017

The biggest stars of the country would pay a visit to Dilip Kumar. Right from ‘little sister’ Lata Mangeshkar to Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, there were heartwarming moments.

.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF pic.twitter.com/T9N5vDYp5I — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017

Out of the ICU, it's good to be in the hospital suite and have @SrBachchan as a visitor pic.twitter.com/ND79lZF0ya — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 23, 2013

I was delighted to receive @arrahman and his wife, who spent the evening with us. pic.twitter.com/Bw2JdFhv8R — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 14, 2014

Dilip Kumar had a photo with Indian’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru framed on his desk.

a glimpse of few photo frames that adorn Dilip Saab’s table-desk. Is tasveer mein Pandit #Nehru Dilip Saab ka haath thaame masroof-e-guftuge hain pic.twitter.com/td6YsYlzfj — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2017

He had even got accustomed to the latest technology and would read his fans' tweets on iPad. He also clicked his first selfie and posted it on Facebook in 2013 and would also reply to fans' wishes on Twitter.

Dilip Saab smiling after reading tweets on an iPad (2014) -FF pic.twitter.com/aUtmdz9r3r — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2017

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were head over heels in love with each other. While the former stood like a rock, the actor too had adorable messages for his 'queen.'

Saira, helps me cut a cake... pic.twitter.com/ANGFhW5NAn — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2016

Mera wajood ye kabka bikhar gaya hota میرا وجود یہ کب کا بکھر گیا ہوتا pic.twitter.com/DBVNBo8Kb8 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2016

Saira says I don't share biscuits with her...so sharing tea biscuits and love in the morning. pic.twitter.com/zKR1AGUWV8 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 25, 2016

One of my favorite photo. With Saira. Allah sabki jodi ko khush rakhe, hamesha. pic.twitter.com/4HSFB4kJoC — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 6, 2015

My queen, the love of my life, Saira. Even a moment without her by my side is painful. pic.twitter.com/LMvEHIjI — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 13, 2011

Dilip Kumar was fascinated with his pink shirt and Saira Banu would even twin with her husband to match up to his style.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

The couple would also post pictures to convey their greetings on festive occasions like Diwali and Eid.

May this beautiful festival of Diwali fill your lives with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. God bless. pic.twitter.com/vGQrzTFbPM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 18, 2017

Their moments even involved Saira Banu ‘tucking him’ in bed.

Saab is sleepy. And Saira Baji is tucking him in bed. May Allah bless them together. Always. Pls do share this photo on WhatsApp -FF pic.twitter.com/Dj0m5cv6Ra — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 17, 2017

2/ "restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us" pic.twitter.com/mPkuVPNd3N — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Saira would share his delight, be it for reclaiming a property or launching his autobiography.

Just received the first copy of my autobiography from the publisher. Official release on June 9. pic.twitter.com/OnjB52iTTM — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) May 31, 2014



This was the last picture that was posted on the website and in a great news for fans, the legend had also recovered from his illness.

