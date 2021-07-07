Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar's 1st Selfie, To Cute Moments With Saira Banu: Here Are His Best Twitter Posts

From Dilip Kumar's 1st selfie, his favourite Pink shirt to cute moments with his 'queen', Saira Banu, the legend posted some heartwarming Twitter posts.

While social media is usually associated with the younger generation, Dilip Kumar was among those who proved that even seniors can take to the platforms well. The legendary actor’s social media handles were filled with heartwarming moments, right from his health update to his showering of love for his wife, former actress Saira Banu. As the Devdas star breathed his last on Wednesday, here’s looking at some of the best moments on his Twitter/Facebook accounts.

Dilip Kumar delighted on bagging award from former President 

The actor offered a glimpse of his Hajj pilgrimage in 2013

 

With a massive fan following, fans often created special art to honour his performances. He used to share it to ask fans what their favourite films of his was. 

The biggest stars of the country would pay a visit to Dilip Kumar. Right from ‘little sister’ Lata Mangeshkar to Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, there were heartwarming moments.  

Dilip Kumar had a photo with Indian’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru framed on his desk. 

He had even got accustomed to the latest technology and would read his fans' tweets on iPad. He also clicked his first selfie and posted it on Facebook in 2013 and would also reply to fans' wishes on Twitter.

 Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar were head over heels in love with each other. While the former stood like a rock, the actor too had adorable messages for his 'queen.'

Dilip Kumar was fascinated with his pink shirt and Saira Banu would even twin with her husband to match up to his style. 

The couple would also post pictures to convey their greetings on festive occasions like Diwali and Eid. 

Their moments even involved Saira Banu ‘tucking him’ in bed. 

 

 

 

 

Saira would share his delight, be it for reclaiming a property or launching his autobiography.


This was the last picture that was posted on the website and in a great news for fans, the legend had also recovered from his illness. 

 

