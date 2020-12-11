Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday: Netizens wish iconic actor by trending #DilipKumar on Twitter

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who is known to portray some of the iconic roles turned 98 on December 11. Since morning, the actor has been showered with blessings and love from his fans and friends from all across the globe. Netizens flocked to social media while trending the hashtag #DilipKumar and sharing some of his iconic dialogues from the films.

Another user thanked the actor for entertaining his fans for years and wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to Dilip Kumar saab in his Birthday as he had been entertaining us for many years.” A third user shared a beautiful portrait of the actor and wrote, “Warm Birthday wishes to the living legend of Indian cinema, one of the greatest actors of all time #DilipKumar Saab.”

Another echoed sentiments and shared a collage of pictures of all the characters that the actor has played to date. While extending his wishes, the fan wrote, “Wish you a very very happy birthday Dilip Kumar saab, the living legend of Indian film industry an institution of acting and an emperor of Bollywood.”

Birthday wishes to the living legend #DilipKumar Saab who turned 98, A real example of talent..., true example of real love that fans has for his talent. He inspired many superstar. A old-school talent❤ God bless you always sir & thank you for entertaining us..always a fangirl pic.twitter.com/PZxLnhgaeo — FIZA🌼 (@FizaKTweetz) December 11, 2020

Happy healthy birthday to the legendary tragic king #DilipKumar saheb 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/GRA0bJFHuw — HARMEET_SRKIAN_KKR (@Harmeet83751286) December 11, 2020

#DilipKumar Turns 98 🎂🎂🍬🍫🍮🍰prayers & hope for him that he will continue his life journey with good health and make a century.. God bless Legend#HappyBirthdayDilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ZlZ742dAw9 — Prerna Insa (@PrernaInsa1) December 11, 2020

Happy 98th BDay 🎊Dilipkumar Yousuf Sahab Bollywood biggest movie star 1940s to till date and longest running and succesful showbiz couple.@TheDilipKumar @MohammedYousufKhan @SairaBano#DilipKumar #DilipKumarBirthday #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/qMD298YZD1 — Shahnawaz Ahmed Siddiqui (@ShahnawazShaaZz) December 11, 2020

Born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar made his acting debut in the 1944 film Jwar Bhata. It was with his 1947 film Jugnu that Dilip Kumar came to the limelight. The actor has been part of several Bollywood films, including Jogan, Babul, Azaad, Tarana, Deedar, Aan, Karma, Footpath, Daag, Devdas, and Mughal-e-Azam. Dilip Kumar made his last film appearance in 1998's Qila.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Saira hosts a family get-together to celebrate his birthday, but this year, there will be no celebration as such citing Dilip’s health concerns. .Apart from this, Saira said that they had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers and thus, there will be no big celebration this year. They just simply want to thank God for the gift of life and health,

