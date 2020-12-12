Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Top 10 Films That Made The Actor 'The Tragedy King' Of Bollywood

Fans have taken over social media to celebrate veteran actor Dilip Kumar's birthday on December11. Dilip Kumar is popularly known as the 'tragedy king' of Bollywood and has given fans several blockbuster hits. Some of his chart-topping movies are Babul (1950), Azaad (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Yahudi (1958), Madhumati (1958), Kohinoor (1960). So here's a look at some rare Dilip Kumart tragic movies that he has been a part o. Take a look:

Dilip Kumar's Movies to Watch:

Babul

Babul released in 1950 was directed by S.U. Sunny with music direction by Naushad. It cast Dilip Kumar as Ashok, Nargis as Bela and Munawar Sultana as Usha. The movie showcases Dilip Kumar as a rich man who has two suitors.

Daag

Daag released back in 1952 was produced and directed by Amiya Chakravarty. It cast Dilip Kumar as Shankar, Nimmi as Parvati "Paro", Usha Kiran as Pushpa "Pushpi" and Lalita Pawar as Shankar's Mother.

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam, considered a cinematic marvel even today, released in 1960. It was directed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji. It cast Prithviraj as Emperor Akbar, Madhubala as Anarkali, Durga Khote as Maharani Jodha Bai, Nigar Sultana as Bahar and Dilip Kumar as Prince Saleem.

Deedar

Deedar came out in 1951 and was directed by Nitin Bose. It cast Ashok Kumar as Dr Kishore, Dilip Kumar as Shyamu, Nargis as Mala and Nimmi as Champa. The movie is based on the book 'A Suitable Boy'.

Tarana

Tarana same out in 1951 and was produced and written by K.S. Daryani and directed by Ram Daryani. It cast Madhubala as Tarana, Dilip Kumar as Dr. Motilal, Shyama as Sheela and Jeevan as Diwansaheb. The movie is about Dilip Kumar's character who gets stranded on an island after an incident.

Yahudi

Yahudi came out in 1958 and was directed by Bimal Roy. It cast Sohrab Modi as Ezra Johari, Dilip Kumar as Shehzada Marcus, Meena Kumari as Hannah / Lydia, Nigar Sultana as Shehzadi Octavia and Nazir Hussain as Brutus.

Devdas

Devdas released in 1955 was directed by Bimal Roy. It was based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel Devdas and cast Dilip Kumar as Devdas Mukherjee, Suchitra Sen as Parvati 'Paro' Chakraborty and Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi. The film was remade in 2002 as well.

Naya Daur

Naya Daur released in 1957 and was directed and produced by B. R. Chopra, and written by Akhtar Mirza and Kamil Rashid. It cast Dilip Kumar as Shankar, Vyjayantimala as Rajni, Ajit as Krishna, Jeevan as Kundan and Johnny Walker as a journalist.

Jwar Bhata

Jwar Bhata released in 1994 and was directed by Amiya Chakravarty. It cast Dilip Kumar as Jagdish, Shamin as Rama, Mridula Rani as Renu and Aga Jaan as Narendra. It also marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.

Madhumati

Madhumati released in 1958 and was directed and produced by Bimal Roy, and written by Ritwik Ghatak and Rajinder Singh Bedi. It casts Vyjayanthimala as Madhumati / Madhvi / Radha, Dilip Kumar as Devinder / Anand and Johny Walker as Charandas.

