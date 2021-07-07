Dilip Kumar’s Connection To Pune: Veteran Actor Earned His Life's First Income In The City

Following the unfortunate passing of the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar at 98, many notable personalities have taken to social media to share their personal anecdotes with the late star. The superstar's journey to stardom in the film industry is quite an inspiring one, as the self-made star was once a sandwich seller in one of the cities of Maharashtra. Sharing one such story, Shailesh Gujar recalled the time he met the actor at a club.

Dilip Kumar's first earning- Rs 100

Recalling meeting the late star at a Residency club a couple of years ago, Shailesh Gujar of Pune Vrut Darshan, learned of his surprising connection to Pune. During their conversations, Dilip Sahab revealed to Gujar that he earned his life's first earning Rs 100 by setting up a sandwich stall outside the Army canteen at Pune Camp in 1940. The actor moved away to Pune over differences with his father.

In a surprising revelation, Kumar told Gujar that legendary actor Raj Kapoor would frequent his stall and had become friends with him. He continued stating that the actor returned to Mumbai after saving Rs 5000 from his Sandwich stall. The late actor expressed his happiness of saving Rs 100 in Pune and having earned it for the first time in his life.

Dilip Kumar's connection to Pune runs deeper than that

According to the reports from New Deal, the actor has deeper connections in the city than the fans were aware of. A close friend of the late actor, Khurshid Hussain Nagarwala, was such a big fan of his movies that he named his business after him. Recalling his journey, Nagarwala recalled starting a paint-manufacturing plant and deciding to name his brands after Dilip Kumar's films. Owning two painting businesses in Pune, Nagarwala named two of his brands 'Kohinoor' even prior to his meeting with Dilip Kumar.

The all-time favorite pink shirt. pic.twitter.com/JVsgntYTj3 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 2, 2021

After being introduced 35 years ago, the duo became close friends where the actor also laid the foundation stone in Yeolewadi for one of his paint factories in 1997. He recalled Kumar Sahab feeling happy about his decision of naming paints after his movies like Gopi, Vidhata, Kranti and Shakti. Reminiscing his last meeting with the late actor two years back, Nagarwala revealed that he was a regular guest at Dilip Kumar's residence in Mumbai.

IMAGE- DILIP KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM

