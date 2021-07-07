Dilip Kumar's Death: Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi Mourn Loss Of 'National Treasure'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s death comes as a great blow to the entertainment industry. The actor who has acted in a dozen films spanning his career breathed his last on July 7 due to prolonged illness. Several stars have been sending in their condolences while mourning the unfortunate loss. Actor Jackie Shroff and South Indian super Chiranjeevi Konidela were among a few who recalled the untraceable legacy of the iconic actor.

Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi mourn demise of Dilip Kumar

Jackie Shroff who had the privilege to share screen space with Dilip Kumar in the film Karma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture. The picture seems to be from an event during their earlier career days. The two can be seen sitting together while interacting. Expressing grief over the demise, Jackie wrote, “Prayers For His Soul And Strength To The Family. RIP.” His daughter Krishna and wife Ayesha also offered their condolence in the comment section.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi also shared a throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. Chiranjeevi who was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear about the tragic loss, took to Twitter to pen his deepest condolences. “An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry. Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced, and Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul Rest in Peace..”

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

The news of the legendary actor’s passing away was confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. Dr. Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr. Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila. He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

IMAGE: PTI.THEDILIPKUMAR/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.