Dilip Kumar's Death: Lata Mangeshkar Shares Old Memories, Anupam Kher Gets Teary-eyed

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate death has shaken the entire film fraternity. The 98-year-old actor who is known for some of his iconic films like Mughal-e-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam, breathed his last on July 7 morning after facing prolonged illness. The actor was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. Paying their heartfelt ode to the stalwart, several celebrities came forward to recall the legacy of “Dilip Saab.” Singer Lata Mangeshkar and noted actor Anupam Kher took to their respective social media handle to offer their emotional condolences.

Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher share old memories while mourning Dilip Kumar's death

Lata Mangeshkar shared a bunch of pictures while tying rakhi to the actor while the others showed the bond of love and affection between the two stars. The Lag Jaa Gale singer who is completely shattered to hear about the demise of the actor recalled old memories with him and complained about how he left his sister behind. “Yusuf Bhai left his younger sister today. What happened Yusuf Bhai, an era has ended. I don't understand anything. I am very sad, I am silent. Many things have gone away giving us many memories.”

In another post, she spoke about his prolonged illness and how his wife Saira Bano was by his side throughout till his last breath. Offering prayers to the family, Lata wrote, “Yusuf Bhai was ill for the last many years, could not recognize anyone, at such a time Saira Bhabhi left everything and served him day and night, there was no other life for him. I bow to such a woman and pray that Yusuf Bhai's soul rests in peace.”

Apart from Lata, Anupam Kher who was fortunate enough to share screen space with the late actor in four films took to Twitter and recorded an emotional message. In the message, he recalled old memories and anecdotes of the actor which he will cherish for a lifetime. Calling him his ‘mentor, guru, inspiration, Anupam said, “The passing away of Dilip Kumar is an end to an era, a decade, or I should I say that the demise of ‘Acting Emepror’ has left the acting orphaned. Dilip Saab was an amazing actor. Every actor who aspired to join films has grown up watching him on the silver screen. He was an important institution of acting.” Adding, he said, “ On a personal note, I have lost a mentor, a friend, a guide, and an acting guru. I remember eloping from the school to watch his film Gopi and I can even recall making my way through the crowded cinema and getting hurt. Even then my enthusiasm to watch him on the screen was the same. I watched his film Madhumati around 18 times and 40 times I have watched Ram Aur Shyam.”

The legend lives on!! There is and there will always be a part of #DilipKumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic. Thank you Sir for those amazing moments i could spend with you! You taught me so much about life, living & acting! pic.twitter.com/edlguQez9i — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 7, 2021

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/MANGESHKARLATA/ANUPAMKHER/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.