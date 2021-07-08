Dilip Kumar's 'Devdas' Co-star Vyjayanthimala Mourns Loss Of Veteran Actor

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in the early hours of July 7 due to old age and health-related ailments. The actor had been in and out of the hospital for the leading few weeks before his death. Dilip Kumar is considered to be one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema and a pioneer of method acting in India. The legendary actor was a part of several critically acclaimed movies in his career. Veteran actress and Kumar's co-star Vyjayanthimala expressed her grief over the veteran actor's demise.

Vyjayanthimala expresses grief over Dilip Kumar's death

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala have worked in over 8 movies together that include cult classics like Ganga Jumna and Devdas. Speaking about Kumar's demise, the veteran actress told ANI "It's absolutely devastating and I have no words to say. Having worked with Dilip Saab in several successful films, he and Saira were almost like a family." The actress further added, "Even after leaving films, every time I would go to Mumbai, Saira would always send me a car to come to their house and spend some time."

The actress remembered the later years of Dilip Kumar when his health had started taking a toll and recalled an occurrence when Kumar was not able to recognize her at first, but when reminded of her character of Dhanno from their movie Ganga Jumna he "immediately flickered his eyes and opened them, when he heard that name. After that, I have been in close touch with Saira and asking about his health. Allah has now called him, may his soul rest in peace," said Vyjayanthimala.

Dilip Kumar passes away

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 7th. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. On Monday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had given an update about the actor's health and said that the actor's health was improving and he would be discharged soon. The news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. Prominent figures from all over the industry expressed their grief over the demise of India's finest actors.

Image: PTI/ Dilip Kumar's Twitter

