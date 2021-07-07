Dilip Kumar's Residence Flooded With Celebs As Politicians And Actors Pay Last Respects

The news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death on Wednesday saddened his fans across the globe. Among his fans were members of the film industry as well as politicians. Many of them arrived to pay their last respects to the legend.

Celebs pay respects to Dilip Kumar

Actors Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi were spotted arriving at Dilip Kumar’s residence where his mortal remains were kept after his death in the hospital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ministers like Aaditya Thackeray, Nawab Malik and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar too were spotted at the venue.

Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Madhur Bhandarkar was among the others who paid his last respects to Dilip Kumar. However, a section got angry at him for posting a picture with Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains.

Other celebrities, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan shared their grief, tributes and condolences to Dilip Kumar's family on social media.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, confirmed the “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,”, told PTI.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him, we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle.

This was after a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on him in another hospitalisation last month. The procedure was over a bilateral pleural effusion diagnosis, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lung, for which he was hospitalised last month.

