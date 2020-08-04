Dilip Prabhavalkar's Birthday: 5 Most Memorable Movies Of The Actor

Dilip Prabhavalkar is one of the most celebrated Indian actors, majorly known for his work in the Marathi film industry. Apart from being an actor, Dilip is also a director, playwright, and author. The actor has also made a huge name for himself in Bollywood, and he has played several memorable roles. In his career that spans over four decades, he has successfully made a huge fan-base for himself in Bollywood too. On Dilip Prabhavalkar's birthday today, here are five of his most memorable Bollywood movies:

Dilip Prabhavalkar’s best Bollywood movies

Encounter: The Killing (2002)

Encounter: The Killing is an intense crime drama film, written and directed by Ajay Phansekar. The movie features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Tara Deshpande, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Akash Khurana as the lead characters. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the character of Ponappa Awadhe in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a guilty police-officer who is in search of the parents of a youngster whom he killed accidentally.

Paheli (2005)

Paheli is a comedy flick directed by Amol Palekar and written by Vijayadan Detha. The film stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Chopra, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the character of Kanwarlal in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a folktale wherein a ghost falls in love with a woman who had just gotten married.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a romantic comedy-drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The movie features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani as the lead characters. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the character of Mahatma Gandhi in the movie, for which the actor was awarded the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Munna Bhai who embarks on a journey with the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi, following his principles to fight a corrupt property dealer.

Sarkar Raj (2008)

Sarkar Raj is an action crime drama, directed by Ram Gopal Verma and written by Prashant Pandey. The movie stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the lead characters. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the character of Rao Saab in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the process of opening a power plant for an International company in rural Maharashtra that many do not approve of.

C Kkompany (2008)

C Kkompany is a comedy thriller drama, directed by Sachin Yardi and co-written by Shabbir Ahmed and Anand Raj Anand. The movie features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Rajpal Yadav as the lead characters. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the character of Sadashiv Pradhan in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three men who are down on their luck and decide on an idea that lands them in deep trouble.

