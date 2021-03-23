Diljit Dosanjh, Anupam Kher, Sharad Kelkar & Others Pay Tribute On Shaheed Diwas 2021

Shaheed Diwas 2021 is observed on March 23 in India on the day when freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru where hanged. These young freedom fighters were hanged by the Britishers in the year 1931 in Lahore jail. Several actors such as Anupam Kher, Diljit Dosanjh and others paid tribute to the freedom fighters on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas 2021.

Diljit Dosanjh, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute on Martyrs Day 2021

On March 23, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Twitter handle and dropped his musical video, which released in 2013, and the singer dedicated it to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The title of the song is Main Fan Bhagat Singh Da (I am a fan of Bhagat Singh). Sharing the link in his post, Diljit penned the caption in the Punjabi language, “Parnam Shaheed’an Nu (Salute to Martyrs) and dropped several praying hands emoticon.

As soon as the tweet was uploaded, many of his fans were quick enough to like it and drop positive comments. Several fans dropped the wishes, while a few of them shared several images of the young freedom fighters and penned heartfelt notes. One of the fans dropped a short clip from Diljit’s song and penned an excerpt from his latest song.

On the same day, veteran actor Anupam Kher also dropped a picture of the freedom fighters on Martyr’s Day. The caption in the picture read, “Sar kata sakte hai liken, Sarr jhuka sakte nahi. (We can cut our heads, but we cannot bow them). The actor shared the picture on his Instagram story, which also had India’s flag on it.

Sharad Kelkar, too, posted a picture of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. He penned a heartfelt caption in the Hindi Language. He wrote, “à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¥€- à¤–à¥à¤¶à¥€ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤£ à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¥Œà¤›à¤¾à¤µà¤° à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤¸à¤ªà¥‚à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤–à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤œà¥€, à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤—à¥à¤°à¥ à¤œà¥€ à¤µ à¤­à¤—à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤­à¥€à¤¨à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤œà¤²à¤¿ à¤µ à¤•à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿- à¤•à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤ #ShaheedDiwas”. The translation is- “Happy to protect the country- Happily paying homage to the brave sons of India- Sukhdev ji, Rajguru ji and Bhagat Singh ji, who laid down their lives. ‘#ShaheedDiwas”.

Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar shared a picture and wrote a caption in the Hindi language. He wrote, “à¤†à¤œ à¤¶à¤¹à¥€à¤¦ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸. à¤¨à¤®à¤¨”. The translation is, “Today is Shaheed Diwas. My Greetings” with several praying hands emoticon. Many of his fans dropped red hearts and praying hands emoticons.

Image Source: Shutterstock/ Anupam Kher's IG/ Diljit Dosanjh's IG