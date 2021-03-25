Diljit Dosanjh Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Phillauri', Shares Stills And BTS Photos

Diljit Dosanjh's fantasy & comedy-drama flick, Phillauri clocks four years of its release. As wishes were pouring in for the film, Diljit took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of his stills from the film. Sharing Phillauri's stills on social media, the star simply wrote, "#Phillauri", in the caption. Helmed by Anshai Lal, the Phillauri cast ensemble also has Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada in the lead role.

'Phillauri' completes four years in Bollywood

As seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post, the actor shared seven images and one video. Set in the British era, Diljit was seen donning a kurta pyjama in this film. He has also shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Phillauri, wherein he is getting his makeup done. Finally, in the last post, he shared a video of him, seemingly while shooting at the Golden Temple.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Diljit were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Alwys awesome diljit paajiðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ @diljitdosanjh", while another added, "Diljit paa gâ¤ï¸just rock itðŸ”¥". A fan comment read as "#phillauri is love". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image source: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram comment section

Diljit's co-actor Mehreen Kaur Pirzada also took to her Instagram handle and shared some BTS & stills from the film. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, Mehreen also posted their movie promotion images in this Instagram post. Sharing Phillauri's stills on social media, the star simply wrote, "#Phillauri", in the caption.

Phillauri plot

Released in 2017, the Phillauri cast ensemble includes Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada, Manav Vij, Nidhi Bisht, Shivansh Miyan, Raza Murad among many others. The film is directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film follows the story of a couple, Roop Lal and Shashi. As their love story is left uncompleted, Shashi's ghost haunts a young man Kanan, who returns to India to marry his long-time girlfriend, Anu.

Promo image source: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.