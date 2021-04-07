Diljit Dosanjh Expresses His Love For Mangoes In Fun Instagram Video; Watch

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account on April 7 and shared a fun video where he expressed his affection for the Mango fruit. The video showcases how Diljit will even fight goons if they try to take away his favourite fruit from him, and it is a treat to watch. Scroll down and have a look at the video, as well as what Diljit has to say about it.

Diljit Dosanjh expresses his love for mangoes

The video started with Diljit Dosanjh running around in a supermarket with a bunch of people, followed by which he was sitting under a tree and enjoying mangoes. In the next scene, he was standing on the road and eating a mango, when two people come and mug him, taking away the fruit. What follows is hilarious, as Diljit runs behind them and in the next sequence, he is seen taking away the fruit from them, hinting that he will even fight goons for mangoes. And as the video ends, the actor is finally seen sitting in his car and devouring his mango.

Along with the video, Diljit wrote, “Don’t mess with My #RajanMangoes. Aive Tan Ni Kehnda Zamana… #fruiticana Hee Jana... @fruiticanaheejaana #diljitdosanjh”. The post has received over 278k likes since it was shared, and a series of fun comments have been posted his fans and friends. Take a look at some of the comments under the post, here.

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front

The actor was last seen in the movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, which featured him in a pivotal role of Suraj opposite actor Fatima Sana Sheikh. The movie released on November 15, 2020, in theatres with 50 per cent occupancy, following the COVID-19 restrictions, and later released on Zee Plex on December 4, 2020. The actor is now set to appear in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, which also marks his debut as a producer.

Honsla Rakh will feature the actor opposite Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, in lead roles and the movie will also see singer Gippy Grewal’s son playing a pivotal character. The movie is all set to arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021. Diljit will also be seen in the Punjabi movie Jodi.

Promo Image Source: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

