Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Witty Twist To The 'Pawri' Meme With Sonam Bajwa: Watch

The 'Pawri' meme has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. A lot of celebrities have been participating in the trend and sharing their versions of the 'Pawri' meme on social media. Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest stars to have joined the long list of celebrities to do the 'Pawri' meme on social media. The actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh gave the trend his own twist and shared the video on his Instagram handle.

Diljit Dosanjh shares his 'Pawri' meme video

In the video, Diljit is seen with the crew of his upcoming movie and his co-actor Sonam Bajwa. The crew and the actors are seen shooting for their upcoming movie. In the video, Diljit is heard saying, “Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai." After having a good laugh with everyone, he then points at Sonam says, “Ye Sonam hai, aur ye iski costume hai, aur isko thand lag rahi hai”. Sonam also joined the fun and responded by saying, “Main thand mei, mar rahi hu.” Here is a look at the hilarious video shared on Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram.

Netizens react to Diljit Dosanjh's video

As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram, a lot of people had a good laugh at the video in the comments section of the post. One of the fans of Diljit commented with her own version of the meme and said, “Yeh me hu, yeh Mera naam Aapke caption mein hai aur ab me pawri karungi ðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ªðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°” Various fans dropped in the laughing emojis while some also praised the actors look. One such user commented, “Great to see you in the trend ðŸ™ŒBut still can't get my eyes off you and your outfitðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤¤ðŸƒ‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜‰” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to the Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Pawri' meme.

Diljit Dosanjh's movie

According to a report by tribuneindia.com, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are currently in Vancouver to shoot for their upcoming romantic comedy Honsla Rakh. Diljit Dosanjh's movie Honsla Rakh features Shehnaaz Gill Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture on her Instagram and announced that she has started shooting for the film. Here is a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram.

