Diljit Dosanjh Goes 'Kar Lao Gal' Over Kanye West's $30m Documentary Being Sold To Netflix

GOAT singer Diljit Dosanjh has now reacted to the news of Kanye West’s multi-part documentary being sold to Netflix for approximately USD 30 million. The Ek Kudi star, took to Instagram, to express his astonishment over the story covered by Billboard. Upon learning the information, Diljit Dosanjh quipped, “kar lao gal”, a Punjabi phrase that is frequently used to express shock, surprise and amusement. Check out the story shared by the actor below:

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Kanye West's documentary

The reaction came soon after the portal stated that the upcoming documentary will cover plenty of never-seen-before home videos of Kanye West. The West documentary has been reportedly picked by OTT giant Netflix for a whopping $30 million. The documentary will trace back the past 21-years of the rapper’s life. From his career, personal life to his controversial presidential election, the upcoming project covers it all.

Neither Netflix nor the rapper has officially confirmed the news as of yet. As per the report, the makers plan to announce the documentary officially, once the title of the project is finalised. The docuseries features multiple parts and the project has already created a buzz amidst the rapper’s high-profile divorce with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian actor Kim Kardashian. Previously, their personal conflict featured in TV star’s show, now fans are waiting to see how Kanye’s documentary covers his divorce from Kim.

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi star was last seen in the Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Currently, he has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Honsla Rakh. Diljit took to his Instagram space to share pictures of the celebration online amongst his fan army. Along with Diljit, the film also features Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa essaying pivotal roles.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will be released during the festival of Dusshera. The upcoming film is backed by the 37-year-old actor’s company Story Time Productions. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI. Check out the pictures shared by Diljt below:

(Promo Image Source: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)

