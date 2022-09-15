Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who often makes headlines with his impressive performances in movies, is also active on social media. The artiste often shares videos of himself grooving to random songs while doing his routine work.

The Udta Punjab star is also seen dancing while cooking or performing other activities in the kitchen. This was evident in his recent video where he was seen dancing on Gypsy by GD Kaur while cutting fruits.

Sharing the video, he used some of the lyrics from the song in his caption. The GOAT star also tagged actor Pranjal Dahiya while sharing the video.

Netizens love Diljit Dosanjh's video

The video has garnered around 5 million views since being shared on social media. As the video surfaced on the internet, many users came up to express their views. Many even shared their reactions by posting hearts and fire emojis. A user said, "That dance tho", with a laughing emoji. "Love you paji" read the comment by another. A third user wrote, "Hahahaahaahaha cute".

Moreover, on the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the upcoming film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, that features the actor in a lead role, and will hit the big screen on September 30. The 38-year-old actor had posted the poster of the movie to announce the release date of the movie. The Punjabi-language movie is helmed by director Amarjit Singh Saron from a script penned by Naresh Kathooria, known for films like Paani Ch Madhaani and Carry On Jatta 2. Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne marks the second collaboration between Dosanjh and Singh Saron after last year’s hit movie Honsla Rakh.