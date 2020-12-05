Diljit Dosanjh Meets Farmers At Delhi-Singhu Border; Urges Centre To Fulfil Their Demands

Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the ongoing farmers' protest at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers," he said while addressing the farmers.

"Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone," he further said. 5th round of Centre-farmer talks is currently underway and the government has expressed that it is committed to holding 'cordial' talks. Watch video —

Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone: Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border https://t.co/NrXfCAyBdI pic.twitter.com/u8w7v5w2r9 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

.@diljitdosanjh reaches at Delhi boarder to join the protest with farmers



Ek hii dil kitni baar jeetoge, Diljeet ❤️#8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द pic.twitter.com/yzjvHf9B0K — Captain Jack Sparrow🏹 (@Sajed4SRK_) December 5, 2020

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Congress dubs BJP 'anti-farmer' as talks continue to arrive at a consensus amid agitation

With the 5th round of Centre-farmer talks currently underway, the government has expressed that it is committed to holding 'cordial' talks, welcoming feedback from the farmers over the agrarian laws.

Top sources stated that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has allayed concerns asserting that the Centre was engaging with the farmers with an 'open mind and heart' and 'no ego.' He has also stated that 'any kind of feedback' on the Farm Laws was welcome adding that the leaders had 'no intention to hurt farmers' sentiments.'

The talks between the government and the protesting unions began at the Vigyan Bhawan around 2.30 pm. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence. Farmers' agitation enters the 10th day today.

Centre welcomes farmers' feedback amid talks, says 'engaging with an open mind': Sources

