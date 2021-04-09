Diljit Dosanjh Sets The Friday Mood Right As He 'vibes' To This Song In New Video

The viral Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami released just last month on March 7, 2021. A host of celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Raashi Khanna, and Suriya have expressed their love for the latest song. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is the latest to be impressed by the beats of the viral song. The singer shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen dancing to the beats of Enjoy Enjaami. Diljit shared the video in the form of a reel in which the actor can be seen "vibin" to the song in various settings at a place of residence. Diljit shared the reel with the caption, "Just Vibin.... Playa. .#diljitdosanjh @dhee___ @therukural P.S - Current Fav. Song #enjoyenjaami". Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's latest video below.

Fans react to Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post

Diljit Dosanjh's videos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from his fans as the actor slash singer often shares creative reels of himself. Many of Diljit's fans left comments on the video praising the reel and the creativity behind it, while many other fans left comments paying compliments to the Punjabi singer for his dance. Many fans also left comments praising Diljit's expressions in the reel while others seemed to thoroughly enjoy the video, mentioning the parts of the reel they liked along with laughing emojis. Some fans of Diljit simply left comments expressing how much they loved the singer and how "cool" he is, with one fan even saying "i want to be as cool as you". Take a look at the reactions to Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post below.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest

Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in the Punjabi language romantic-comedy period film Jodi. The movie has been written and directed by Ameerdeep Singh. On March 4, 2021, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the release date for the movie which is set for June 24, 2021. The movie will also star actors Nimrat Khaira and Drishtii Garewal. Diljit will also appear in the upcoming Punjabi-language romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh. The film has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film will also star actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa and is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021. Filming for Honsla Rakh recently wrapped up in Canada as Diljit Dosanjh announced the wrap via his Instagram handle.

Image source - Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

