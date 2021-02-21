Diljit Dosanjh's 'Phillauri' & Other Films That Recreated The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened on April 13, 1919. Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Indian civilians in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab. The horrific event took the life of at least 379 people and injured more than 1200 other people. The incident has been shown in multiple movies. Here is a list of films that have a background of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a part of its plot

Films that re-created the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Gandhi

Released in 1982, Gandhi is a period biographical movie based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Directed by Richard Attenborough, it features the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a moving speech by the father of the nation. The re-enactment of the brutal and shocking incident made many emotional. Gandhi earned 11 nominations at the 55th Academy Awards and won eight, including for the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Ben Kingsley.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn played revolutionary socialist Bhagat Singh in this movie helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It has a scene showing Bhagat Singh as a young Sikh boy witnessing the tragic event which went on to change his life forever. The 2002 release film won two National Film Awards – Best Feature Film Hindi and Best Actor for Ajay.

Rang De Basanti

Omprakash Mehra’s multi-starrer movie Rang De Basanti (2006) depicted the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with cinematic liberty. It used the incident as a metaphor for corrupt politicians, policemen, and government officials, and how a young IAF pilot lost his life due to the system. It earned National Film Award for Best Popular Film, along with several other accolades, including a nomination at BAFTA Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Phillauri

Diljith Dosanj, Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma, and Mehreen Pirzada star in Phillauri. The fantasy romantic comedy movie had its climax hinged on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and leaving many viewers teary-eyed. Directed by Anshai Lal, it was released in 2017.

Midnight’s Children

Midnight’s Children is a feature film adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s 1981 novel of the same name. The book has an entire chapter dedicated to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the movie also features a scene on the same topic. Directed by Deepa Mehta, it got mostly positive reviews from the audiences.

