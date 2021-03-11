Dilwale Shooting Locations - A Guide To Where The 2015 Film Was Shot

The film Dilwale came out in December of 2015 and became a raging success among the audience. Despite a few mixed reviews from audiences, the movie managed to do significantly well at the box office. The songs of the film especially stood out and fans flocked to theatres to watch the film. The trailer of the movie showed some exquisite location which had a number of people guessing where the shots had been taken from. While a number of those shots may come off as staged or studio created, the fact remains that some of those scenes are real-life locations that one can visit. There were a total of 11 locations that were used for the filming of most songs in the film. The rest of the sequences, including the garage, the cafe, the houses, the mud fight, etc were shot on sets. According to Filmapia, the movie Dilwale had a total of 11 scenes that were shot outdoors at 11 different locations.

Dilwale shooting locations and other trivia about the film

Gerua

The song Gerua became quite famous and fans loved the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in it. The makers of Dilwale shot the song in several different locations. One of the most popular locations used for the song was the DC-3 Airplane Wreck. While some may believe that the plane was a prop, in reality, the plane is an actual flight that was forced to make a crash landing. According to the above-mentioned portal, the passengers on the flight survived the crash and went unharmed. However, the plane stayed on its location and has been there since 1973. The mountains that one would so easily see in the Gerua song were the Vestrahorn Mountains. The entirety of this song was shot primarily in Iceland. The makers also used the Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon to shoot certain sequences from the song to add a more dramatic effect. Further on, the Vestrahorn Beach and Reynisfjara Black Sands were also used to shoot the song. The beach is famous for its black sand as seen in the film. Three waterfalls were used to shoot further song sequences of Gerua which included the Stuðlaberg waterfalls, Seljalandsfoss Waterfalls, and Skógafoss Waterfalls.

Other scenes

The other scenes from the film include a shot at the Lions Bridge in Sofia where Raj and Meera have their short and sweet date. Further on, the makers showcase their youth where Raaj and Mera walk past a road full of paintings, that shot was taken at Sofia, in Vitosha Boulevard. The final shots of the film were taken at the City Garden in Sofia, where a portion of the song Janam Janam was also shot.