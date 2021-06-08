Dimple Kapadia's Birthday: Netizens Lauds Actor's Journey From 'Bobby' To 'Tenet'

Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 64th Birthday today, June 8, 2021. While the actor recently astonished the audience with her role in the Academy Award Winning movie Tenet, she had emerged as a prolific actor ever since her debut in the 1973 film Bobby opposite late Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai actor's birthday, many fans have showered their wishes on social media. Take a look-

Netizens shower wishes for Dimple Kapadia's birthday

Upon appreciating her outstanding acting roles over decades one wrote, "She does have an insane filmography from the likes of Bobby, Lekin, Kaash to Rudali, Krantiveer and more. But having a Bollywood Classic #DilChahtaHai and Christopher Nolan's #TENET in her bag makes her superior. Happy Birthday #DimpleKapadia". Another fan added a photo of the Tandav actor by the pool which said "Very Happy Birthday to first beautiful and bold lady". The fan wrote in the tweet, "She is 64 now but looking awesome".

She does have an insane filmography from the likes of Bobby, Lekin, Kaash to Rudali, Krantiveer and more.



But having a Bollywood Classic #DilChahtaHai and

Christopher Nolan's #TENET in her bag makes her superior.



Happy Birthday #DimpleKapadia pic.twitter.com/jg1i2op5Pk — Ash (@AshwiniKoul93) June 8, 2021

Sharing an old photo of Dimple Kapadia, one fan penned heaps of praises for her and wrote, "Here's wishing the evergreen beauty and versatile actress #DimpleKapadia a happy birthday. Have a great year ahead ! I pray for good health and longevity life ." Another fan lauded her journey from Bobby to Tenet and wrote, "It's not rare now but was rare back then #DimpleKapadia was just 16 when she got bobby a movie named on her character.was bold and courageous now she is getting compliments from nolan". Take a look at more wishes for Dimple Kapadia's birthday-

It's not rare now but was rare back then #DimpleKapadia was just 16 when she got bobby a movie named on her character.was bold and courageous now she is getting compliments from nolan pic.twitter.com/DZq4MS8Qg9 — Last Human (@pLastHuman) June 8, 2021

Here's wishing the evergreen beauty and versatile actress #DimpleKapadia a happy birthday.

Have a great year ahead !

I pray for good health and longevity life 🙏. @mrsfunnybones pic.twitter.com/2VXYAs3q3O — Rajan Ranjan (@RajanRanjanRR) June 8, 2021

Warm wishes to you on your Birthday the great actress! May this day bring you lots of joy and enormous happiness! Wishing you a beautiful day with long healthy & happy life always! Happy Birthday! Stay Blessed Always! 😊🙏#HappybirthdayDimpleKapadia#dimplekapadia pic.twitter.com/AL5XuAirss — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) June 8, 2021

Best Wishes to Dimple Kapadia on 64th birthday.

💐🎂#DimpleKapadia pic.twitter.com/6gRzxrO1GH — Dr. Rajendra Kumawat (@DrRajKumawat) June 7, 2021

A look at Dimple Kapadia's movies

After the success of her debut movie Bobby, Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna in the same year and quit acting for a while. She made a strong comeback with the 1984 film Saagar alongside Rishi Kapoor and Kamaal Haasan. Kapadia won Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role and the film became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1985. Kapadia's role as professional mourner Shanichari in the 1993 film Rudaali won her several accolades including National Award for Best Actress, Filmfare Critics Award, Best Actress Award at Damascus International Film Festival, and many more.

Dimple Kapadia garnered tremendous acclaim for her performances in films like Kaash, Drishti, Lekin, Hum Kaun Hain? and many more. In the past decade, she had gained praises for her character roles in films Luck by Chance, Dabangg, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium. She appeared in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi film Tenet as Arms Trafficker Priya Singh and the film emerged as the 4th highest-grossing film in 2020.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TENET'S TRAILER

