Dimple Kapadia's Birthday: Top 10 Roles Essayed By The Actress Which Are Worth Watching

Dimple Kapadia, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16, turned 64 today. With about 80 films and several accolades inspite of the long "break" from acting in her early years, Dimple Kapadia has established herself as a successful actress in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of Dimple Kapadia's movies in which the actress essayed amazing roles -

Dimple Kapadia's birthday - Top 10 roles of the actress

Bobby

Bobby is a romantic musical film which starred Rishi Kapoor, in his first leading role, opposite Dimple Kapadia in her debut role. The film was a coming-of-age love story between two teenagers from different classes of society. While the film was a blockbuster and got extremely popular in its time, it has developed a cult following since then.

The film also set the Bollywood trend for teenage romances with a rich-versus-poor clash as a backdrop. Numerous films in the following years and decades were inspired by this plot. The film was produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Dimple Kapadia won the Filmfare award for "Best Actress" for the film.

Saagar

Saagar brought back the chemistry viewers saw in Bobby, with Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor playing the leads once again after 12 years. The film was a love triangle with Kamal Haasan playing the man who loved her from afar since childhood. Rishi plays the scion of a rich family who falls in love with her at first sight and vice versa.

Dimple had recently returned from her long break of almost 12 years from the industry due to her marriage with actor Rajesh Khanna, who did not want her to work. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy. She won the Filmfare award for "Best Actress" once again, for Saagar.

Kaash

Kaash was an emotional film depicting the sadness of a separated couple who come together for the sake of their dying child and in the process discover love again. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Master Makrand and Anupam Kher. Jackie Shroff plays a successful film star, Ritesh, who leads a happy life with his wife Pooja, played by Dimple Kapadia, and their seven-year-old child Romi.

However the couple eventually goes their seperate ways as Ritesh can't seem to find work and Pooja starts working to help out, hurting his fragile ego. Eventually the two come back for their child who has a tumor, and find love again. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Drishti

Drishti is a drama film starring Dimple Kapadia, Shekhar Kapur and Irrfan. The film depicts the marital life of an urban couple from an upper-class milieu in Mumbai and follow their trials and tribulations, infidelity, divorce, and meeting after years of separation.

The film won the National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Hindi' at the 38th National Film Awards, in 1991. It was also named the 5th Best Indian Film at the 55th Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, where Dimple Kapadia and Mita Vasisht were named Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in the Hindi section, respectively. The film was directed by Govind Nihalani.

Lekin...

Lekin... is a drama Mystery film loosely based on the 1895 short story Kshudhit Pashaan Hungry Stones by Rabindranath Tagore. The film stars Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amjad Khan, Alok Nath, and Beena Banerjee, and featured a special appearance by Hema Malini.

The film is a supernatural love story and also a story of reincarnation along with some beautiful music composed by Pandit Hridyanath Mangeshkar, which won several awards. It revolves around Dimple Kapadia's character Rewa, who is a spirit unable to return to her rightful place. The film was directed by Hindi lyricist Gulzar.

Rudaali

Rudaali is a drama film based on the short story written by famous Bengali author Mahasweta Devi. The film is set in a small village in Rajasthan, India. It tells the story of a woman named Shanichari, who was abandoned by her mother shortly after her father's death. Bad fortune follows her throughout her life.

The film stars Dimple Kapadia, Raj Babbar, Raakhee and Amjad Khan. Dimple Kapadia won the Filmfare Best Actor Critics’ Award for her role in the film. The film was directed by Kalpana Lajmi.

Krantiveer

Krantiveer is an action crime film starring Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri, Mamta Kulkarni, Danny Denzongpa and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film won three Star Screen Awards, four Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. The film was remade in Telugu as Punya Bhoomi Naa Desam, with Mohan Babu and in Kannada as Parodi (2007), with Upendra.

The film was a violent drama about a man who takes to violence to solve the inequalities of society. Dimple played a dedicated reporter who earnestly reports the wrongdoings despite being a victim herself. The film was directed by Mehul Kumar.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a coming-of-age romance film which focuses on a major period of transition in the romantic lives of three college-graduate friends, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. It also stars Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film was written and directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Dil Chahta Hai was based on Akhtar's diary about his trips to Mumbai and New York City in 1996 and a narration of a story by a friend of his. Dimple Kapadia plays the role of an older woman, who Khanna's character falls in love with. Dil Chahta Hai has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. The latter includes trophies for Best Film – Critics, Best Supporting Actor (Khanna), and Best Performance in a Comic Role.

Leela

Leela is a drama film which stars Dimple Kapadia and Deepti Naval. The film's story is loosely based on Summer of '42. Dimple Kapadia plays the titular role of Leela, who is a professor from Bombay.

Leela is grieving the loss of her mother and wants some time away from her womanising husband Nashaad. She wins a chance to be sent as a visiting professor to California, where she rediscovers herself, the woman she is, beyond the duties of a wife that she had always devoted her life to. The film was directed by Somnath Sen.

Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny is a satirical road comedy film. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles. The film is based on a road trip set in Goa and follows the journey of five dysfunctional friends who set out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love-interest of Naseeruddin Shah.

Dimple Kapadia plays the eccentric but lovable character of Mrs. Rosalina Eucharistica aka Rosie. The film focuses on the journey, and shows the characters finding love in various stages of their lives. The film was directed and written by Homi Adajania.

Image - Twinkle Khanna Instagram

